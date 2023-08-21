Delta Force Series Set to Return at Gamescom 2021

Delta Force, a popular series of military FPS shooters that originated in 1998, is making a comeback. The series, which was acquired by the Embracer Group after the closure of creator NovaLogic in 2016, will be fully revealed at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

According to producer Shadow Guo, the game’s campaign will be based on the Ridley Scott war film, Black Hawk Down. The team has conducted extensive research to recreate an authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of this historical event. The game will feature large-scale PvP multiplayer, allowing players to engage in combat on land, sea, and air.

To create a realistic atmosphere, the developers have designed diverse maps that incorporate various terrain features such as vertical height differences, caves, and different vehicle routes. The aim is to provide players with a grand atmosphere of combat across different environments.

The decision to focus on the events of Black Hawk Down, specifically the Somali Civil War of the 1990s, may come as a surprise to fans of the series. It will be interesting to see how the game explores this historical conflict and incorporates it into the gameplay.

This announcement has sparked nostalgia among fans who remember playing the Delta Force games on the original PlayStation. The return of the series presents an opportunity for players, new and old, to revisit the franchise and experience the thrill of its military FPS gameplay once again.

Are you excited about the return of Delta Force? What are your thoughts on the game’s focus on Black Hawk Down? Share your thoughts in the comments below.