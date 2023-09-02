The Shokz OpenFit Headphones: A Unique Fit for Specific Users

The Shokz OpenFit headphones offer a new and unique listening experience for those who are tired of traditional in-ear or on-ear headphones. These wireless headphones feature an open-ear design, which means that they sit on the ear without entering the ear canal. This design allows for sound waves to be transmitted through air conduction using a new acoustic technology called DirectPitch.

Unlike traditional headphones that block out surrounding sounds, the OpenFit headphones still allow users to be aware of their environment while enjoying their music or podcasts. This can be particularly useful for those who want to stay safe and aware of their surroundings in situations like walking or running outdoors.

The OpenFit headphones are lightweight and comfortable, with ear hooks and buds that stay in place even during vigorous movement. They are also designed to withstand sweat and moisture, making them a great option for workouts or active lifestyles.

While the audio quality of the OpenFit headphones is good, it may not be as impressive as some high-end headphones that fully block out external sounds. However, the ability to still hear the outside world may be a trade-off that some users are willing to make.

The battery life of the OpenFit headphones is quite impressive, offering up to seven hours of continuous use. Additionally, the sturdy recharge holder provides three full charges, allowing for a total of 28 hours of listening time from a single full charge. Quick charging is also available, with just five minutes of charging providing a full hour of listening.

The Shokz OpenFit headphones are available for purchase on the Shokz website for £179/€210. They are a great fit for those who prioritize comfort and situational awareness in their headphone choice.

Definitions:

– Open-ear design: a headphone design in which the headphones sit on the ear without entering the ear canal.

– Air conduction: the transmission of sound waves through the air rather than directly into the ear canal.

– DirectPitch: a new acoustic technology used by Shokz in their OpenFit headphones to transmit sound waves through air conduction.

– Audio quality: refers to the sound fidelity and overall performance of the headphones.

