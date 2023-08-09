Atlas Fallen: A New Action-RPG from Developer Deck13

Deck13, the studio behind The Surge and Lords of the Fallen, has released its newest action-RPG game called Atlas Fallen. Based in Germany and owned by Focus Entertainment, Deck13 has gained a reputation for developing challenging action games.

Atlas Fallen has received mixed reviews, with a current metascore of 64 on Metacritic based on 32 reviews. Critics mention that while the story and gameplay don’t bring anything new to the table, the combat is enjoyable.

Originally planned for a May release, the game was delayed and is now set to launch on August 10. One of the notable features of Atlas Fallen is its open-world setting, allowing players to explore the game’s environment. The game also offers online co-op, allowing players to team up with a friend to fight against monsters.

Unlike Deck13’s previous games, Atlas Fallen is not a Souls-like game. It features a high-risk, high-reward gameplay style that may appeal to fans of Devil May Cry. The game’s combat utilizes a Momentum system, which allows players to customize their characters.

Atlas Fallen will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Reviews of the game have praised its combat mechanics, exploration, and customization options. However, some critics have pointed out technical issues and long load times that detract from the overall experience.

While Atlas Fallen may not revolutionize the action-RPG genre, it offers an entertaining gameplay experience for fans of the genre. Players can expect a visually stunning open world, challenging combat, and the opportunity to play with friends online.