Nomad Launches Base One Max 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Nomad, an accessory maker known for its high-quality chargers, has released the Base One Max 3-in-1 charger. This charger is designed to work with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, offering a convenient and stylish charging solution.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 is a MagSafe charger, capable of charging a compatible iPhone at up to 15W. Most iPhones, starting from the iPhone 12, support 15W charging with a MagSafe charger, except for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which charge at 12W.

Visually, the Base One Max 3-in-1 resembles its predecessor, the Base One Max. However, it now features an additional charging spot behind the Apple Watch charging puck to accommodate AirPods. The charger has a metal base and a glass-covered top, making it an aesthetically pleasing option.

At over 1.5 pounds, the Base One Max 3-in-1 is a heavy charger, providing stability when charging an iPhone. However, it is not designed for travel due to its weight. The charger comes in silver and carbide variations, with the former featuring white glass and the latter featuring black glass.

The charger performs as advertised, delivering fast charging speeds. The 15W charging spot works with MagSafe iPhones and Qi-based devices. The dedicated AirPods charging spot charges at 5W, while the Apple Watch charging puck charges at the standard speed.

It’s worth noting that depending on the type of band used, the Apple Watch may obstruct the AirPods charging spot. Open bands pose no issue, but closed bands like the Solo Loop may interfere with charging.

Unlike some competitors, Nomad does not include a fast charge Apple Watch charging puck, making it less suitable for those who prefer fast charging overnight. Additionally, the flat MagSafe design of the charger is incompatible with the iOS 17 StandBy mode, which requires the iPhone to be in an upright horizontal position.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 charges via USB-C and comes with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable. However, Nomad does not provide a USB-C power adapter, necessitating the purchase of a 30W USB-C power adapter separately.

Priced at $170, the Base One Max 3-in-1 is a premium charger that offers a sleek and attractive design. However, some users may find the lack of a power adapter and fast Apple Watch charging as drawbacks compared to offerings from competitors.

