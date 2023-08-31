CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Patents Retractable Steering Wheel and Pedals for Self-Driving Cars

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Apple has been granted a patent for a retractable steering wheel and pedals in a car, specifically designed for self-driving mode. The patent document describes a car that can drive autonomously on multi-lane highways but still requires manual driving on city streets.

Traditional passenger vehicles have driver input devices such as a steering wheel, accelerator pedal, and brake pedal to control the vehicle’s motion. However, with the advancement of autonomous driving systems, driver inputs may not be necessary in certain situations. For example, on highways with adaptive cruise control and lane-centering systems, the vehicle can accelerate, brake, and maintain its lane automatically.

However, there are still situations where driver input is required or desired, such as in congested urban areas or when the driver prefers manual control.

To address this, Apple’s patent proposes retractable steering wheel and pedals. When not in use, the pedals can retract into the floor, and the steering wheel can retract into the dash. This design allows for greater flexibility in the interior layout of the car, enabling seats to pivot and recline. It also enhances safety by preventing passengers from accidentally interfering with the car’s driving.

The concept of retractable steering wheel and pedals is not unique to Apple. Audi has also showcased a similar idea in a concept video, where the steering wheel assembly slides out from a slot in the dash and unfolds automatically.

As with many Apple patents, it is important to note that not all patented ideas make it into production. The future of an Apple Car remains uncertain, and it is possible that Apple may instead form partnerships with existing car brands to incorporate their technology into vehicles.

Source: Patently Apple. Concept image: Audi.

