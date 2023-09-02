A Melbourne Handyman’s Investment Property Left in Ruins by Tenant

In a shocking turn of events, a Melbourne handyman had his plans for retirement shattered when his tenant allegedly left his investment property in ruins. Kevin Martin, 55, had decided to sell his property and enjoy his well-deserved retirement, but his dreams were quickly dashed when he discovered the condition in which his tenant had left the house.

According to Martin, he found the dishwasher filled with dirty dishes, piles of clothes and laundry scattered throughout the property, rotting furniture in the lounge room, and what appeared to be blood splatters on the walls. Shocked and appalled by the state of his once-pristine property, Martin believes that it may even need to be demolished.

The tenant had been given a notice period of 90 days to vacate the property, but Martin claims that she not only failed to clean up after herself but also left behind significant damage to the premises. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, leaving Martin unsure of the cost and effort required to restore the property to its former state.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks faced by property owners when renting out their properties. In such cases, it is crucial for landlords to conduct thorough background checks on potential tenants and clearly outline their expectations in the rental agreement. Landlords may also choose to document the condition of the property before and after each tenancy to protect themselves from cases like these.

The situation faced by Kevin Martin highlights the importance of communication and respect between tenants and landlords. By maintaining open lines of communication and treating the property with care, such unfortunate scenarios can be avoided. It is essential for both parties to understand their responsibilities and work towards a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship.

In conclusion, the devastating state in which Kevin Martin found his investment property serves as a cautionary tale for landlords and property owners. It emphasizes the need for thorough tenant screening, clear expectations, and effective communication throughout the tenancy period. Though this particular incident has left Martin rethinking his retirement plans, it is our hope that other property owners can learn from this experience and take the necessary precautions to protect their investments.

Sources:

– A Current Affair.