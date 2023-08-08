The Legacy of Bram Moolenaar and the Impact of the Vim Code Editor

Computing as we know it today owes a great debt to the open-source software community. Many individuals, like Dutch engineer Bram Moolenaar, dedicated their time and expertise to develop essential tools without seeking personal financial gain. Moolenaar, the creator of Vim, an open-source code editor, passed away on August 3, 2023, at the age of 62.

Moolenaar’s contribution to the world of software development is immeasurable. Since its initial release in 1991, Vim has become a legendary and highly influential text editor. Its popularity is evidenced by numerous surveys that consistently name it among the most widely used text editors and integrated development environments (IDEs). In fact, Vim is the default editor for some Linux distributions.

Initially, Moolenaar developed Vim as a clone of vi, a cherished Unix text editor. He built Vim upon Stevie, another vi clone that is no longer supported. Throughout his career, Moolenaar made significant updates to Vim, ensuring its continued relevance in the rapidly evolving world of programming.

Although Moolenaar dedicated a significant portion of his life to Vim, he also worked on other notable projects. In his most recent role at Google, he contributed to improving the Merchant Center.

One of the unique aspects of Vim is its license and Moolenaar’s forward-thinking approach to philanthropy. He adopted the charityware model, urging users who appreciated his work to donate in support of children in Uganda instead of directly contributing to himself. Each year, these donations amounted to approximately 30,000 euros, providing educational opportunities for around 50 children, from primary school to university level.

The passing of Bram Moolenaar is a significant loss to the open-source community and the software development world. His contributions and the impact of Vim will continue to shape the future of computing. While mourning his loss, we also celebrate his achievements and the vibrant Vim community that he was immensely proud of.

