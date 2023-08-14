Resident Evil 2 Remake Receives Surprising Update

Capcom has released a new update for the highly popular game, Resident Evil 2 Remake, more than four years after its initial release. Unlike typical performance improvements, this update addresses specific bugs and introduces a new language option.

The update includes the following changes: the addition of Latin American Spanish as a display language, fixing achievements that were not correctly displayed in certain languages, and resolving various bugs and issues. This unexpected update is available for players on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Despite the release of the update, Capcom continues to provide support for Resident Evil 2 Remake while also working on the next major content update for the Resident Evil 4 remake. The upcoming update is set to include the Separate Ways campaign, although no specific release date or pricing details have been announced yet.

If you haven't played Resident Evil 2 Remake yet, now is a great time to do so.