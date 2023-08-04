Resident Evil 2 Remake Becomes Best-Selling Entry in the Series

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles and revealed that the Resident Evil 2 remake, released in 2019, has surpassed all other games in the series to become the best-selling entry. As of June 30th, 2023, the game has sold 12.6 million copies, overtaking the previous leader Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which sold 12.4 million units.

The remake initially launched for the PlayStation 4 in 2019, and a version for the PlayStation 5 was released last year with a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Monster Hunter World remains Capcom’s best-selling game overall, with 19 million units sold, followed by Monster Hunter Rise with 13.2 million units. However, when it comes to the top 10 list, Resident Evil games dominate. The only other IP to make it into the top 10 is Street Fighter V, with 7.3 million copies sold.

Resident Evil 4, which was recently released, is steadily climbing up the list, with 4.9 million units sold so far. The current list of best-selling Resident Evil games is as follows:

1. Resident Evil 2 Remake — 12.6 million

2. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard — 12.4 million

3. Resident Evil 5 — 8.8 million

4. Resident Evil 6 — 8.8 million

5. Resident Evil Village — 8.3 million

6. Resident Evil 3 Remake — 7.6 million

7. Resident Evil 2 (PS1) — 4.96 million

8. Resident Evil 4 Remake — 4.9 million

9. Resident Evil Remake — 3.9 million

10. Resident Evil 0 Remaster — 3.8 million

The Resident Evil franchise as a whole has now sold over 146 million copies worldwide. While Capcom has not yet announced the next installment in the series, it is known that Resident Evil 4 will receive a PSVR2 mode in the future, along with a Separate Ways expansion focused on Ada Wong. But whether a new game or remake is on the horizon remains unknown. What would you like to see in the next Resident Evil game? Share your wishlist in the comments.