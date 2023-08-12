AI Can Steal Passwords by Listening to Typing

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have sparked ongoing debates about their impact, and now, British researchers have uncovered a new concern. By combining machine learning with recordings of typing, AI can be trained to steal passwords simply by detecting which keys are pressed. This discovery, known as an acoustic attack, has a startling accuracy rate of 95% in capturing data through keystroke sounds.

The researchers conducted their study by placing an iPhone near a MacBook and recording the sound of 36 keys being pressed 25 times. These recordings were then used to create waveforms and spectrograms, allowing the researchers to visualize the distinct acoustic patterns of each key. This information was essential in training a deep-learning image classification program called CoAtNet, which effectively integrated visual recognition with sound to extract information.

The implications of this discovery are significant. Hackers could potentially use malware-infected smartphones or popular platforms like Zoom and Skype to record keystrokes with impressive accuracy rates of 93% and 91%, respectively. To protect against such attacks, basic precautions such as working in isolated environments and controlling microphone access are recommended for all devices. The researchers also suggest that making minor changes to typing style and adopting stronger passwords featuring mixed cases can enhance security.

While the ongoing debate surrounding AI’s impact persists, this latest revelation serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with technological advancements. Protecting sensitive information remains a crucial aspect of our digital lives, and vigilance against emerging threats is paramount.