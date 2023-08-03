Tesla’s Infotainment System Vulnerable to Hardware Exploit, Researchers Say

Researchers at the Technical University of Berlin have discovered a hardware exploit in Tesla’s infotainment system that could potentially allow users to unlock paid upgrades for free. The exploit involves manipulating the supply voltage of the system’s processor, a technique known as voltage glitching.

The exploit was found by three doctoral students in collaboration with an independent researcher. They will be presenting their findings at the upcoming Black Hat cybersecurity conference. It’s important to note that the exploit requires physical access to a Tesla vehicle.

If successful, the exploit could enable features like Full Self-Driving (FSD) and heated rear seats, even in regions where Tesla has not yet made them available. However, the researchers acknowledge that further testing is needed to confirm these possibilities.

In addition to unlocking paid features, the researchers claim to have obtained the encryption key that authenticates the car over Tesla’s network. This potentially gives them access to more features and personal information. They were able to extract personal details from the test car, including GPS locations, contacts, call logs, and calendar appointments.

In recent years, hackers have been attempting to bypass Tesla’s paywalls and access locked features. Some have succeeded, including the discovery of an “Elon Mode” for hands-free FSD operations. Tesla has been engaged in a constant battle with these hackers.

Unlike previous software-based exploits, the hardware nature of this vulnerability could make it more challenging for Tesla to address. The researchers believe that revoking the exploit would require physical access to the car, making it a more complex issue for the company to resolve.