Tesla’s Infotainment System Vulnerable to Hardware Exploit, Researchers Say

Researchers have discovered a hardware exploit in Tesla’s infotainment system that could potentially unlock paid upgrades for free, such as Full Self-Driving (FSD) and heated rear seats. The exploit involves manipulating the voltage of the system’s processor, a technique known as voltage glitching.

Christian Werling, one of the researchers from the Technical University of Berlin, explained that by tricking the CPU into skipping an instruction and accepting manipulated code, they were able to exploit the system. This hardware-based approach requires physical access to a Tesla vehicle in order to execute the exploit successfully.

The researchers claimed that this exploit could potentially enable the activation of FSD and other features in regions where Tesla has not yet made them available. They acknowledged that further testing would be necessary to assess the full extent of these possibilities.

Furthermore, the researchers announced that they had obtained the encryption key used by Tesla to authenticate the car over its network. This could potentially grant them access to unlock additional features. In addition, they managed to access personal information from the test car, including GPS locations, contacts, call logs, and calendar appointments.

Hackers have been attempting to unlock paid Tesla features for several years, with varying degrees of success. Previous efforts have led to the discovery of a “Elon Mode” for hands-free FSD operations. Tesla has been engaged in a continuing battle with these hackers to protect its system.

Revoking this particular exploit would be significantly more challenging for Tesla, as it is a hardware vulnerability. The researchers noted that the company would need physical access to the car in order to address the issue. As of now, Tesla has not provided any statement on the matter.