Title: MIT Launches Revolutionary Tool for Assessing Orbital Capacity and Space Debris

Summary: MIT’s Astrodynamics, Space Robotics, and Controls Laboratory has unveiled the MIT Orbital Capacity Assessment Tool (MOCAT) during an international workshop. MOCAT is designed to model the long-term future space environment to analyze the growth of space debris and evaluate debris-prevention mechanisms. This open-source tool aims to empower satellite operators, regulators, and the general public to make data-driven decisions and contribute to the sustainable use of space.

With the increasing number of satellites being deployed in low Earth orbit, concerns about collisions and space debris proliferation have intensified. To develop effective strategies for responsible and sustainable space resource utilization, thorough space environment studies are essential.

MOCAT differentiates itself from other orbital modeling tools by its ability to model individual objects, various parameters, orbital characteristics, fragmentation scenarios, and collision probabilities. It offers multi-fidelity computations and generalizes parameters, positioning itself as a versatile and powerful tool for comprehensive space environment analysis and management.

By providing an open-source implementation of evolutionary modeling tools, MOCAT aims to overcome the limitations restraining stakeholders from developing a consensus on actions to improve space sustainability. The public beta release allows users to experiment with the tool and provide valuable feedback for further development.

Principal Investigator Richard Linares, an MIT associate professor, expresses enthusiasm for MOCAT, recognizing its potential impact in assessing orbital capacity. He states, “MOCAT represents a significant leap forward in orbital capacity assessment. By making it open-source and publicly available, we hope to engage the global community in advancing our understanding of satellite orbits and contributing to the sustainable use of space.”

MOCAT comprises of two main components: MOCAT-MC and MOCAT-SSEM. MOCAT-MC evaluates the evolution of the space environment through individual trajectory simulation and Monte Carlo parameter analysis. On the other hand, MOCAT-SSEM adopts a lower-fidelity modeling approach that can be run on personal computers within seconds to minutes. Both components can be accessed separately via GitHub.

MOCAT’s development has received support from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and NASA’s Office of Technology and Strategy. This groundbreaking orbital debris modeling work is seen as a valuable contribution to space sustainability, evidence-based policy analysis, and the overall decision-making process of space users.

