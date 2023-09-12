CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Wi-fi Traffic Can Be Eavesdropped Using Beamforming Information

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Wi-fi Traffic Can Be Eavesdropped Using Beamforming Information

A recent study conducted by researchers from Singapore and China has revealed that modern Wi-fi systems transmit beamforming information (BFI) in plaintext, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping. BFI is a feedback mechanism that allows the access point (AP) to optimize the signal between the AP and user devices.

The researchers developed an attack called WiKi-Eve, named after the theoretical attacker Eve, which can be executed using any standard network interface that can be put into “monitor” mode. The attack begins by acquiring the victim’s MAC address, which then enables the attacker to obtain the victim’s IP address and launch the WiKi-Eve attack.

During the attack, the attacker continuously records the BFI samples in the Wi-fi frames from the victim during the time window of the victim’s password typing. This time series of BFI samples can then be correlated with the victim’s password used to access a service. For example, when the victim contacts WeChat, their password is transmitted early in the interaction.

The researchers applied an adversarial learning framework to the cleartext BFI samples in an attempt to extract secrets from encrypted communications. The results of their tests showed that WiKi-Eve achieved an 88.9 percent inference accuracy for individual keystrokes and up to 65.8 percent top-10 accuracy for stealing passwords of mobile applications such as WeChat.

This research was conducted by academics from China’s Hunan University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Fudan University in China.

Sources: arXiv

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Postpartum Women More Susceptible to Seeing Faces That Aren’t There, Study Finds

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments