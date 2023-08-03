Tesla Infotainment System Vulnerable to Hardware Hack

A group of researchers claim to have found a method of hacking into the hardware of Tesla’s infotainment system, enabling them to access paid upgrades for free. The researchers discovered a way to “jailbreak” the car, potentially allowing owners to enable features such as self-driving and navigation systems, even in regions where they are not normally available. Although they have not tested these capabilities yet, the researchers will present their findings at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas next week.

The attack, known as voltage glitching, requires physical access to the car but, according to Christian Werling from Technische Universität Berlin, this is the exact situation where their jailbreak would be useful. By manipulating the supply voltage of the AMD processor that runs the infotainment system, the researchers found they could trick the CPU into accepting manipulated code. Using the same technique, they were also able to extract the encryption key used to authenticate the car to Tesla’s network.

The researchers were also able to extract personal information from the car, including contacts, recent calendar appointments, call logs, visited locations, and Wi-Fi passwords. This data could be attractive to individuals who have physical access to a Tesla car, but do not own it themselves.

Mitigating this hardware-based attack is not a simple task. The researchers suggest that replacing the affected hardware components would be necessary. Tesla has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.