Tesla’s Infotainment System Hacked, Allowing Free Upgrades

A group of researchers claim to have found a way to hack into Tesla’s infotainment system hardware, offering access to paid upgrades at no cost. Essentially, this amounts to jailbreaking the car. The researchers suggest that this could potentially enable self-driving and navigation features in regions where they are usually unavailable. However, they have not tested this yet, as it requires further reverse engineering.

The researchers, three students from Technische Universität Berlin and an independent researcher, will present their findings at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas.

To carry out their attack, the researchers needed physical access to the car, a situation in which their jailbreak could prove useful. They employed a technique called voltage glitching, which involves manipulating the supply voltage to the AMD processor that powers the infotainment system. By doing this at just the right moment, they were able to trick the CPU into accepting manipulated code, effectively bypassing security measures.

The researchers also discovered that this technique allowed them to extract the encryption key used for authentication with Tesla’s network. While there is potential for further attacks using this method, the researchers have not yet explored all the possibilities.

Additionally, the researchers were able to obtain personal information from the car, including contacts, recent calendar appointments, call logs, visited locations, Wi-Fi passwords, and session tokens from email accounts. This data could be valuable to individuals who have physical access to the car but do not own it.

Addressing this hardware-based attack is no simple task. The researchers believe that Tesla would need to replace the affected hardware to fully mitigate the vulnerability.