New Model for Computerized Human Gesture Recognition Unveiled

A team of researchers from the University in Yokohama, Japan, has developed a new model for computerized human gesture recognition. The model, called VirSen 1.0, introduces a user interface (UI) that allows users to arrange virtual optical sensors in a virtual space to design a gesture estimation system. It enables users to experiment with sensor placements and evaluate their impact on gesture recognition without the need for physical sensors.

The researchers collect data for training by having an avatar perform a desired gesture. They use a support vector machine (SVM) classifier with a radial basis function kernel for its accuracy. The study emphasizes the importance of the permutation feature importance (PFI) contribution indicator in identifying sensor placements that result in high recognition rates. PFI provides insights into sensor features that optimize sensor placement during the trial-and-error process.

The optical sensor used in this research consists of an infrared LED and a photodetector transistor. Data acquisition begins when the sensor values exceed a specific threshold compared to the previous frame. To capture human gestures, the researchers use Xsens, a motion-capturing tool with inertial sensors. They have recorded six 3D gestures, including squatting, jumping, leaning, and raising hands. The implementation includes a visual representation of the simulator’s interface, which allows users to place objects, gather data, visualize sensor values, and evaluate accuracy with the PFI contribution indicator.

The researchers plan to improve the simulator by adding additional functionality to check past placements and results and suggest sensor placements based on the PFI contribution indicator. They also aim to address limitations such as considering the influence of clothing on recognition accuracy, modeling sensor noise and error, improving processing speed, and expanding recognition targets.

This new model for computerized human gesture recognition holds promise for overcoming the challenges faced by gesture recognition technology. It provides a more efficient and interactive way for users to design and optimize gesture estimation systems without the need for physical sensors.

