Scientists Engineer Skin Bacteria to Treat Acne

Researchers at Pompeu Fabra University have successfully engineered Cutibacterium acnes, a type of skin bacterium, to secrete a therapeutic molecule that can effectively treat acne symptoms. The study, published in Nature Biotechnology, demonstrates that the researchers were able to edit the genome of C. acnes to produce and secrete the NGAL protein, which is known to reduce sebum production and promote the death of sebocytes, skin cells that produce sebum.

The engineered bacterium has been tested in skin cell lines as well as in mice, showing promising results. This breakthrough paves the way for broader applications in engineering non-tractable bacteria to address various skin conditions and other diseases using living therapeutics.

Acne, a common skin condition, is caused by blockages or inflammation of the pilosebaceous follicles, resulting in the formation of whiteheads, blackheads, pustules, and nodules. While antibiotics and isotretinoin (Accutane) are commonly used to treat severe cases of acne, they can have significant side effects and may not selectively target the bacteria causing acne.

Lead researcher Nastassia Knödlseder explains, “We have developed a topical therapy using what nature already has. We engineered a bacterium that lives in the skin and make it produce what our skin needs. Here, we focused on treating acne, but this platform can be extended to several other indications.”

The team faced challenges in editing the genome of C. acnes, as it was considered intractable. However, their efforts to improve DNA delivery, stability, and gene expression in the bacterium were successful. They also implemented safety features to ensure its potential for real-life application and future human therapeutics.

The use of engineered bacteria for therapeutic purposes holds tremendous potential. Under the European Project “SkinDev,” the researchers plan to further engineer C. acnes to target atopic dermatitis, a common inflammatory skin condition. The application of these smart microbes shows promise in addressing various skin-related diseases in the future.

FAQs

What is Cutibacterium acnes?

Cutibacterium acnes is a type of skin bacterium that is commonly associated with acne. It resides in the pilosebaceous follicles and plays a role in sebum production.

What is NGAL protein?

NGAL (Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin) protein is a mediator that has been linked to acne treatment. It helps reduce sebum production and induce the death of sebocytes, cells responsible for sebum production.

What are the potential applications of engineered bacteria?

Engineered bacteria have the potential to be used for various therapeutic applications, including the treatment of skin conditions, immune modulation, and sensing.

Are there any potential side effects or risks associated with using engineered bacteria?

While the development of engineered bacteria for therapeutic purposes is promising, each strategy should be validated individually for safety and efficacy. Researchers are working to ensure that engineered bacteria are safe and effective when applied to humans.