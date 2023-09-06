The Chau Chak Wing Museum (CCWM) at the University of Sydney is prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility for its audiences. Working alongside the School of Architecture, Design & Planning, the museum aims to integrate object-based learning with academic research in order to create a more engaging experience for all visitors.

One particular focus of the collaboration is the development of touch models, which will provide an opportunity for deeper engagement and sensory exploration, especially for individuals who are blind or have low vision. Dr. Jane Thogersen, from the CCWM, emphasizes the significance of this project, stating that the touch models will add an important layer of inclusivity for diverse audiences.

This initiative also highlights the importance of re-interpretation and storytelling through the design of these models. By developing tactile representations and narratives, the CCWM aims to create a meaningful and interactive experience for blind and low vision visitors. Currently, there is a lack of exhibition design frameworks specifically tailored to making objects, artifacts, and specimens accessible. Furthermore, comprehensive research and documentation on best practices for touch representation in museums are limited.

The project began in 2022, focusing on translating exhibits into touch models. Through rough scans and remodeling, the team is working to develop touch models that enable blind and low vision audiences to engage with the CCWM collections in a meaningful way.

Overall, the collaboration between the CCWM and the School of Architecture, Design & Planning highlights the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in museums. By incorporating touch models, the museum aims to provide a more enriching experience for individuals who are blind or have low vision, setting a good example for other museums to follow.

Definitions:

– Touch models: Tactile representations of objects that allow individuals with visual impairments to engage with museum collections through touch.

– Object-Based Learning (OBL) Program: A program that focuses on learning through interacting with objects, artifacts, and specimens.

Sources:

– University of Sydney

– Chau Chak Wing Museum (CCWM)

– School of Architecture, Design & Planning