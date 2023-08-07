CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Mortal Kombat 1’s Roster Expands with Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1’s Roster Expands with Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

The roster for Mortal Kombat 1 is growing once again, with the latest trailer unveiling the return of a familiar character and the introduction of two fighters from the series’ 2000s era. In the trailer, we see Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik in action, showcasing their updated appearances and abilities.

Reptile, known for his shapeshifting abilities, is back in his more human form but can still transform into his intimidating lizard body to devour his opponents. Fans of 2004’s Mortal Kombat: Deception will be delighted to see the return of Ashrah and Havik. These characters made their debut in that game but haven’t been seen in the series since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006.

Ashrah has undergone significant changes in her appearance and moveset. While she remains a demoness, she has been mostly cleansed of her inherent evil. Havik, on the other hand, still maintains his chaotic style of offense, using his body-contorting and limb-tearing abilities to devastating effect.

Additionally, Sareena has been confirmed as a new Kameo fighter, adding to the nostalgic feel of the 2000s era. Players can look forward to experiencing these characters and their unique fighting styles in Mortal Kombat 1.

The game is set to be released on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Make sure to check out the previous roster reveal trailers for Geras, Smoke, and Rain to see what other exciting characters will be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 lineup.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

PS5s Overheating and Melting USB Connectors at Evo 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Set to Release on November 10th

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

A Blind Gamer Leaves an Impact at EVO 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Quantum Batteries: Fascinating Research with Potential Implications

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ancient Sea Worm Uncovered in Utah

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Can Improve Physical Activity, Diet, and Sleep

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

PS5s Overheating and Melting USB Connectors at Evo 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments