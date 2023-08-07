Mortal Kombat 1’s Roster Expands with Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

The roster for Mortal Kombat 1 is growing once again, with the latest trailer unveiling the return of a familiar character and the introduction of two fighters from the series’ 2000s era. In the trailer, we see Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik in action, showcasing their updated appearances and abilities.

Reptile, known for his shapeshifting abilities, is back in his more human form but can still transform into his intimidating lizard body to devour his opponents. Fans of 2004’s Mortal Kombat: Deception will be delighted to see the return of Ashrah and Havik. These characters made their debut in that game but haven’t been seen in the series since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006.

Ashrah has undergone significant changes in her appearance and moveset. While she remains a demoness, she has been mostly cleansed of her inherent evil. Havik, on the other hand, still maintains his chaotic style of offense, using his body-contorting and limb-tearing abilities to devastating effect.

Additionally, Sareena has been confirmed as a new Kameo fighter, adding to the nostalgic feel of the 2000s era. Players can look forward to experiencing these characters and their unique fighting styles in Mortal Kombat 1.

The game is set to be released on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Make sure to check out the previous roster reveal trailers for Geras, Smoke, and Rain to see what other exciting characters will be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 lineup.