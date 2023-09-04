Create a customized Contact Poster in iOS 17

iOS 17, the latest operating system from Apple, is set to bring several exciting new features to iPhones. One such feature is the ability to create a personalized Contact Poster, which is what another iPhone user sees when you call them. This allows you to make a unique impression and showcase your individuality.

Another intriguing addition to iOS 17 is the ability to send a call to voicemail and read the transcript of the message being left in real-time. This feature proves to be useful when you’re not available to take a call, but still wish to stay informed about the message being left. You can choose to interrupt and start talking to the caller if you decide to take the call after all.

For those with overprotective parents or concerned friends, iOS 17 introduces a new feature that alerts designated individuals when you arrive at your destination. This feature ensures that your loved ones are kept in the loop about your whereabouts and safety. However, all individuals receiving alerts must also have an iPhone running iOS 17 to benefit from this functionality.

If you are interested in experiencing these new features and being among the first to do so, now might be the right time to install the iOS 17 beta. Apple considers the recently released eighth beta of iOS 17 as the final beta test before the public release, suggesting that this is a low-risk opportunity to explore the new software.

To join the iOS 17 beta, visit beta.apple.com or click on the provided link. Once there, select the software release you want to install, such as iOS 17, and follow the provided instructions.

(Source: The original source article contains the information cited above.)