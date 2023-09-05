Meta Quest Pro 2: An Upgraded Headset in Collaboration with LG

The fate of the Meta Quest Pro may have seemed uncertain amidst premature reports of its cancellation, but recent news suggests otherwise. In fact, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reportedly partnered with LG to develop an improved sequel to the Quest Pro. This collaboration has expanded beyond LG Display for OLED microdisplays to include other parts from LG sibling companies, such as batteries from LG Energy and additional components from LG Innotek.

Expected to launch in 2025, the Meta Quest Pro 2 is projected to be priced at $2,000. In comparison, the original Quest Pro was initially priced at $1,500 before being reduced to $1,000. Although the Quest Pro and the Apple Vision Pro, which Apple claims to be highly popular, are not direct competitors due to their significant price gap, Meta aims to enhance their offering with the upcoming headset.

While details regarding the specific improvements in the Meta Quest Pro 2 are scarce at present, it is known that the inclusion of OLED microdisplays will boost the resolution beyond the Quest Pro’s 1,800 x 1,920 pixels per eye. Comparatively, the Apple headset boasts a total of 23 million pixels, significantly more than the Quest Pro’s approximately 7 million pixels. Meta typically shares updates on its VR technology developments, so more information regarding the Pro headset is likely to emerge before its launch in 2025.

Aside from the Meta Quest Pro 2, Meta also has plans to release the Meta Quest 3 in the fall of this year with a price point of $500. Furthermore, they are working on developing an even more affordable headset for 2024, aiming for a price below $200. This particular device isn’t involved in the LG partnership but presents an option for a lower-cost VR experience.

Overall, Meta’s collaboration with LG for the creation of the Meta Quest Pro 2 showcases their commitment to advancing the virtual reality landscape, providing users with improved headsets at varying price ranges.

Source: Maeil Business Newspaper