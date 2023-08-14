Saudi Arabia Backs Out of $2 Billion Deal with Embracer Group’s Savvy Games Group

Swedish holding company, Embracer Group, experienced a significant drop in its stock earlier this year after a mystery $2 billion deal collapsed at the last minute. Recent reports from Axios reveal that the partner who backed out was not Microsoft or Sony, but rather Savvy Games Group, backed by the controversial Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) led by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors disclosed in a quarterly earnings press release on May 24 that a major strategic partnership had fallen through after seven months of negotiations. Although he did not name the company, the size of the deal pointed towards a limited number of potential players, including Microsoft, Sony, Netflix, Amazon, NetEase, and Tencent. However, according to four sources and reviewed documentation, it was Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, that withdrew from the agreement.

Savvy Games Group, led by CEO Brian Ward, has expressed its ambitions to establish Saudi Arabia as a gaming hub, with local studios working on future successful titles. The reason for Savvy’s decision to back out of the deal remains unclear.

This is not the first investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund in Embracer Group, as they had previously invested $1 billion. However, Embracer and other gaming companies such as Electronic Arts and Nintendo have faced criticism for accepting investments from the Saudi Investment Fund due to concerns about human rights violations in the country. It is uncertain whether ethical considerations or logistical issues played a role in the failure to finalize the deal.

Embracer Group and Savvy Games Group have not yet provided any comments or responses regarding the collapsed deal.