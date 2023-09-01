Embracer’s Subsidiary, Gearbox Publishing, Conducts Series of Layoffs

Gearbox Publishing, a subsidiary of Embracer, has reportedly conducted a series of layoffs. The wave of layoffs began in June, with employees like localisation specialist Allan Jacquemart sharing their termination on LinkedIn.

According to Jacquemart, the layoff came as a surprise to him and his colleagues who had started working in June. They were informed that their contracts would be terminated on the last day of their probation month. This restructuring, as mentioned by Jacquemart, made them victims of the group’s decision.

The layoffs have continued, with senior business development manager Steve Gee also announcing his termination on LinkedIn.

It is worth noting that Gearbox Publishing recently achieved success with their latest title, Remnant 2, which topped the US monthly charts for July. The game, developed by Gunfire Games, sold one million units in just a few days.

Given these recent events, GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Gearbox Publishing for comment, but no response has been received so far.

These layoffs are part of Embracer’s restructuring program, which was announced in June. The program was initiated following a challenging year for the company. CEO Lars Wingefors mentioned that the exact number of people affected by the restructuring was uncertain at the time of the announcement.

In addition to the layoffs at Gearbox Publishing, Embracer has also shut down Campfire Cabal earlier this August, less than a year after its creation. Another blow came with the closure of veteran studio Volition Games after 30 years of existence.

Despite these challenges, Embracer reported a net sales increase of 47% in its Q1 results earlier this month.

