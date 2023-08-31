Series of Layoffs Reported at Gearbox Publishing

According to former employees’ Linkedin profiles, Gearbox Publishing, the publishing arm of Borderlands developer Gearbox, has allegedly conducted a series of layoffs. Former staffers, stretching from the summer until recently, have come forward to reveal that they were let go from the company.

The layoffs seem to be a result of parent company Embracer’s decision to cut jobs after their substantial spending on acquiring various studios and properties. Embracer had previously announced this intention at the beginning of the summer. The reported layoffs are also believed to be connected to a failed $2 billion deal with Savvy Games that fell through in May.

As a subsidiary of Embracer, Gearbox has been affected by these changes. Embracer recently closed down Danish studio Campfire Cabal at the start of August and announced the closure of Volition just today.

Gearbox Publishing has been involved in publishing games from third-party studios since 2015. Their debut title was the remastered version of People Can Fly’s Bulletstorm in 2016. Some of their recent releases include Gunfire Games’ Remnant II from July and Heart Machine’s Hyper Light Breaker set for release in 2024.

At present, the total number of employees laid off at Gearbox Publishing remains unknown. Game Developer has reached out to Gearbox Publishing and Embracer for more information and will update the story with any further developments.

