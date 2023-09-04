Major Tech Companies Express Interest in ARM IPO

According to insiders, several major tech companies have expressed interest in chip designer ARM’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO). Last month, ARM filed for an IPO with a valuation between $50 billion and $55 billion. SoftBank, ARM’s parent company, has set aside 10% of shares for partners, while retaining the other 90%.

One of the interested parties is Nvidia, which previously attempted to acquire ARM in a $40 billion deal in 2020. However, the deal fell through due to concerns from regulators. Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Samsung, Intel, AMD, Cadence Design Systems, and Synopsys are also among the potential partners.

Apple and Nvidia are reported to be planning to buy between $25 million and $100 million worth of ARM shares each. However, Amazon, which initially intended to invest, has withdrawn from the IPO. It is worth noting that Qualcomm, despite considering forming a consortium to acquire ARM, is not mentioned as a participant in the IPO.

While the new stockholders will not have a seat on ARM’s board or the ability to influence its strategic decisions, the goal appears to be to prevent a single company from taking full control of ARM as Nvidia attempted to do.

Sources:

– Reuters