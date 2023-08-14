Apple Plans Major Overhaul for Future Apple Watch Models

Annual updates to the Apple Watch have been relatively minor in recent years, but a Bloomberg newsletter suggests that a significant redesign is on the horizon. Dubbed “Watch X,” this would be the 10th edition of the Apple Watch, set to launch next year. While each previous update has brought only minor improvements, Apple is looking to make a more substantial change with Watch X.

For the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, which is set to release next month, users can expect a slight increase in processor speed and new color options. However, the Series 10 (or Watch X) in 2024 or 2025 is where Apple plans to introduce a thinner watch case and a new method for attaching bands magnetically. The current sliding-and-locking mechanism takes up space that could be used for battery or other components. The ability to use older bands on new Watch models may be impacted by this change.

In addition to the new design, Apple is reportedly working on a microLED display for a future Apple Watch model. This technology offers several benefits over the current OLED display and would be one of the first widespread uses of microLED in consumer products.

Considering that the Watch X is intended to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the first Apple Watch, it may launch in either 2024 or 2025. Despite the Roman numeral X suggesting that it would be the 10th edition, Apple’s product naming conventions have shown that numeric accuracy is not always a priority.

Overall, Apple aims to create a more innovative and flexible Apple Watch with significant updates in the upcoming years. While this year’s release may be conservative, the future holds promising improvements for Apple Watch enthusiasts.