Apple’s Claim: iMessage Does Not Qualify as a Gatekeeper Service under EU’s Digital Markets Act

Apple is making the case that its popular messaging app, iMessage, should not be classified as a gatekeeper service under the new regulations outlined in the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA is aimed at curbing the monopolistic power of large online platforms. If iMessage were to fall under these rules, Apple would be required to open up the app to third-party messaging services. However, Apple argues that iMessage does not meet the criteria to be considered a gatekeeper service.

In order to qualify as a gatekeeper, a service must have over 45 million monthly active users in the EU, and the company must have an annual turnover in the EU exceeding 7.5 billion euros or a market capitalization exceeding 75 billion euros. Although Apple meets the financial metrics, the number of iMessage users in Europe is uncertain. Apple does not publicly disclose monthly active user numbers for iMessage, making it difficult to determine if it surpasses the 45 million threshold.

While there are more than 1 billion iPhones in use globally, it is uncertain how many users iMessage has in each region. Competitors like WhatsApp have a stronger presence in Europe than in the US, where iMessage is more prevalent. Nonetheless, considering that the iPhone holds a significant market share of over 25% in the European smartphone market, it is likely that iMessage has millions of users, although surpassing the 45 million mark is unclear.

If iMessage is not included in the forthcoming gatekeeper list, the European Commission is expected to initiate an investigation that would require Apple to disclose relevant user metrics. The enforcement of the new DMA regulations will come into effect in the spring of 2024.

In preparation for the EU regulations, Apple engineers are reportedly working on integrating support for alternative app stores and side-loading functionality into the App Store. This will ensure compliance with the new rules. It is noteworthy that Apple has previously stated that the App Store has more than 101 million users in Europe, surpassing the 45 million threshold by a significant margin.

While Apple’s argument regarding iMessage not being a gatekeeper service may be disputed, the publication of the gatekeeper list this week will shed more light on which services fall under the DMA regulations.

Sources: Financial Times