Apple Secures Favorable Terms with TSMC for 3 nm Chips

Apple is reportedly set to use Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSMC) new 3 nm manufacturing process for its upcoming chips. The Information has revealed that Apple has negotiated favorable terms to keep costs down. The company’s large chip orders, worth billions of dollars, allow TSMC to absorb the cost of defective processor dies.

In the chip manufacturing process, silicon wafers are used to create multiple chips simultaneously. The wafer is then divided into individual processor dies. During the early stages of a new manufacturing process, it is common to have defective dies that do not meet the required specifications.

Typically, chip designers have to pay for each individual die, regardless of its functionality. This often leads to companies selling lower-spec or “binned” chips to recover some money from defective dies. However, TSMC’s agreement with Apple exempts the latter from paying for defective dies, resulting in significant savings.

Up to 70 percent of early 3 nm dies have been usable, although this number can vary and generally improves over time as processes are refined.

According to The Information, Apple accounted for 23 percent of TSMC’s $72 billion revenue in 2022, making it TSMC’s largest customer. Reports suggest that Apple has secured exclusive access to TSMC’s 3 nm technology for approximately a year before other companies can utilize it.

The deal between Apple and TSMC dates back to 2014 when Apple began using TSMC’s factories for the Apple A8 and iPhone 6. Since then, Apple has manufactured all its chips at TSMC.

TSMC is currently the leading manufacturer of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs for major chip companies such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm. Even Intel, historically known for producing its own chips, relies on TSMC for its Arc GPUs and parts of its upcoming Meteor Lake processors.

While both Samsung and Intel are also venturing into 3 nm technology, it is challenging to compare processes across different companies due to variations in underlying technology. TSMC has held a competitive advantage for the past few years, but Apple could consider alternative options if TSMC fails to provide favorable terms in the future.