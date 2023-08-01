The Remnant 2 Community Unlocks Hidden Archetype Through Data Mining

Gunfire Games, the studio behind the looter-shooter soulslike game Remnant 2, has a penchant for secrets. According to Rich Vorodi, one of the principal game designers, the team loves to hide secrets in their games to create intrigue and mystery among players. After being disappointed by data miners revealing secrets in their previous game, Remnant: From The Ashes, the team decided to embrace data mining and use it to their advantage in Remnant 2.

Ben Cureton, the principal game designer for Remnant 2, explained that they wanted to create a puzzle that could only be solved through data mining. The idea was to have players invade an unprotected world without cheat protection, mirroring the story of the game. The team hid one of the game’s highly sought-after archetypes behind this puzzle.

After the release of Remnant 2, data miners quickly discovered all the items and unlockables, including the 11 archetypes. However, one archetype remained hidden behind a mysterious “corrupted” door that stumped players for days. A dedicated group of players and data miners joined forces on Discord to solve the mystery.

Among them was Oliver Nikolic, who had no experience in data mining but was determined to crack the puzzle. Armed with energy drinks and a subscription to ChatGPT, Nikolic spent five days tirelessly working on the puzzle, collaborating with the community and using various tools and strategies. Eventually, he discovered that equipping a full loadout of corrupted items allowed players to pass through the door and claim the hidden archetype.

While Nikolic ultimately cracked the code, the entire community’s effort was crucial to the success. Gunfire Games watched with pleasure as players uncovered their secret, even dropping hints along the way that data mining was the key.

The collaboration between the developers and the community highlights the unique relationship between game creators and players. Gunfire Games successfully turned a potential spoiler into an engaging puzzle that brought the community together in their quest for hidden secrets.