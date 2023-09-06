Gofire Games Confirms Upcoming Update for Remnant 2 with Performance Improvements and “Potato Mode”

Developer Gunfire Games has announced that a new update is on the way for their highly acclaimed and million-selling shooter sequel, Remnant 2. The update will include various quality of life improvements, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and a feature referred to as “potato mode.”

Ben Cureton, principal designer for Remnant 2, shared a list of the upcoming patch’s key features on social media. While the exact details of “potato mode” have not been disclosed, it is expected to involve adjustments to the game’s settings that allow it to run more smoothly on lower-spec PCs.

In response to feedback received after its initial release, Gunfire Games has been actively working on improving the game’s performance. The forthcoming update will continue to address these concerns. Additionally, the update will introduce toggle aim and hold sprint mechanics, enemy updates, changes to material refunds for weapon deconstruction, PlayStation icon selection, and proper experience rewards when players use Summons to make kills.

Players can also look forward to fixes for co-op item pick-up issues, stamina problems with the Engineer’s back-evade maneuver, and numerous other fixes for weapons, mods, trinkets, items, and consumables. The update will include even more content and improvements, with full patch notes set to be released closer to the update’s launch.

Remnant 2 received positive reviews upon its release in July, with Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake describing it as an “ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful – and deadly – surprises.” Blake expressed enthusiasm for exploring the game further, emphasizing that it was a promising sign.

Overall, Gunfire Games’ upcoming update for Remnant 2 aims to enhance the gameplay experience for players by addressing performance issues and introducing new features. Fans of the game can expect the update to be released later this week, barring any unforeseen complications.

