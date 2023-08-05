Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Developer Gunfire Games’ highly acclaimed procedurally generated fantasy shooter, Remnant 2, has achieved immense success, selling over 1 million copies within a week and receiving positive reviews. In light of this accomplishment, Gunfire has been diligently working on its first major patch for the game, focusing on performance enhancements, stability improvements, and addressing quality of life concerns. The patch has already been released on PC, with a console release expected in the near future pending approval from Sony and Microsoft.

Gunfire Games announced the update on its website, stating that they have made initial efforts to enhance stability and performance across all platforms. The development team prioritized resolving progression blockers, bugs, and incorporating community-requested quality of life changes.

The Remnant 2 patch notes reveal that the update includes optimized performance improvements, addressing hitching and potential crashes, as well as fixing reported crash bugs. Additionally, high-detail shadows on PC have been given a separate option that can be activated as needed.

Gunfire acknowledges that while they are still working on several aspects related to Traits and long-term grinding, the current patch introduces changes intended to provide players with more freedom to experiment. Specifically, the update facilitates character Respec and offers increased Scrap availability. Gunfire assures players that more fixes and quality of life features will be included in future updates.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake praised Remnant 2 as an “ambitious sequel filled with delightful – and deadly – surprises” in her 4/5 review. She expressed her eagerness to continue exploring the game, indicating a positive reception from players.

Gunfire Games’ dedication to improving Remnant 2 through regular updates is undoubtedly a promising sign for the game’s growing community. With the major patch already available on PC and a console release on the horizon, players can look forward to an enhanced gameplay experience in the near future.