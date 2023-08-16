Remnant II Xbox Update: Achievements Fixed and More!

The highly awaited Remnant II Xbox update is finally here, bringing with it a host of fixes and quality-of-life improvements for players. Since its launch, players have been facing issues with achievements, particularly cumulative ones like The Collector and The Trigger. These achievements would sometimes stop tracking, making it impossible for players to unlock them despite meeting the necessary requirements.

Gunfire Games, the developer behind Remnant II, has addressed these concerns in the latest patch. According to the patch notes, several achievements have been retroactively fixed, along with the correction of difficulty-based rewards. Players may need to interact with the World Stone to unlock missing achievements. However, it is worth noting that some achievements are still not unlocking retroactively for certain players.

In addition to the fixes related to achievements, the update also includes various other improvements. The trait cap has been increased by +5, and there have been buffs and nerfs to weapons and different archetypes. Bug fixes and performance enhancements have also been implemented. The extensive list of changes can be found in the patch notes on the Remnant II website.

Gunfire Games has revealed that another update is scheduled for release later in the week. This update will focus on further balancing changes, bug fixes, and quality-of-life enhancements. Furthermore, the developer has announced that it is actively working on introducing cross-play to the game, allowing players to connect and play with others across different platforms.

With this latest Remnant II Xbox update, players can look forward to a more stable and enjoyable gaming experience.