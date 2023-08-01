Remnant 2 Sells Over One Million Units in First Week

Gearbox Publishing has announced that Remnant 2 has achieved a significant milestone, selling more than one million units in its first week across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. The highly anticipated three-person cooperative shooter was released on July 25 and has received praise from both players and critics.

Gunfire Games CEO David Adams expressed his gratitude, stating, “To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support. This was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans enjoying a game that we put our heart and soul into.” Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon Im also commended the Gunfire team and expressed pride in the success of the title.

The success of Remnant 2 comes as no surprise, as it quickly became a top seller on Steam prior to its release. The positive response from the community has been overwhelming, although there have been some reported issues with game performance, including bugs and a PS5 invite error. Gunfire Games has acknowledged these problems and has committed to improving the game’s overall experience.

In a review by IGN, Remnant 2 was praised as a “revolutionary sequel and a sterling manifesto for the looter-shooter soulslike.” The game’s success is a testament to the dedication of both the development team and the support from the Remnant community.

Overall, the launch of Remnant 2 has been a resounding success, with the game selling over one million units in its initial week. The future looks bright for this cooperative shooter, as the Gunfire team continues to address issues and enhance the player experience.