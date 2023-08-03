Remnant 2 Hotfix Patch Released with Performance Improvements and Bug Fixes

Gunfire Games, the developers of Remnant 2, have recently released a hotfix patch for the game. This patch brings a range of improvements and fixes to enhance the gaming experience.

Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter soulslike game where players can team up to explore alien worlds, battle challenging bosses, and collect valuable loot. On August 2, 2023, Gunfire Games announced the release of a hotfix patch specifically for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Remnant 2. This patch incorporates various quality-of-life enhancements that have been requested by players since the game was accessible through Early Access, along with general bug fixes.

The patch notes for the hotfix include toned-down player character commentary, the addition of an option to toggle motion blur, and improvements to progression blockers such as fixes for crashing cinematics and nonfunctional levers. The patch also addresses issues related to quest puzzles and ensures that Ultimate Edition players receive the Gunslinger Engram in-game.

Remnant 2 continues to evolve and improve with each passing day. The game offers a deep character-building system, challenging monsters to defeat, and seamless online co-op for up to three players.

Following the successful sale of one million units, Gunfire Games remains committed to enhancing Remnant 2. The developers are diligently working to capitalize on the game’s momentum and provide players with the best possible experience.

With this latest hotfix patch, players can expect better performance, improved gameplay features, and a smoother overall experience in Remnant 2.