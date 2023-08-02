Remnant 2 Players Encounter Bug with Missing Realmwalker Armor Set

Remnant 2, the popular action RPG game, offers players a thrilling experience with various armor sets to choose from. However, players have reported an issue where the Realmwalker armor set linked to the ‘Explorer’ archetype is missing.

The Realmwalker set is highly coveted by players due to its benefits for agile and evasive playstyles. To obtain this armor, players must first finish the main campaign and defeat the final boss. As a reward, they receive the Golden Compass item. They then need to craft the Engram with Wallace in Ward 13, unlocking the Explorer Archetype.

Upon unlocking the Explorer Archetype, players expect to find the Realmwalker set and related armors available for purchase from Whispers, the armor vendor in the game. However, players have expressed disappointment and frustration as the armor sets are missing from the shop entirely. This bug has prevented players from accessing the gear they worked hard to obtain.

Fortunately, a Remnant 2 developer has acknowledged the issue and stated that a fix will be included in the next patch. In the meantime, players can try a potential workaround. They can reroll the campaign and reach the final boss area without killing it or starting the interaction with Clementine or Keeper. Then, they can port back to Ward 13 from the stone.

For Xbox users, it is advised not to skip the credits scene, as it seems to work for the host of the lobby. Players can rotate hosting with their friends to potentially resolve the issue.

As of now, there is no official patch released, but players can try these workarounds while awaiting the fix. If there are any other discovered workarounds, players are encouraged to share them in the comments.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on player reports and potential workarounds, and it is recommended to follow official announcements and updates from the game developers.