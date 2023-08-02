Remnant 2 Realmwalker Armor Set Bug: Players Unable to Access Armor they Worked Hard to Obtain

Remnant 2, the popular action RPG game, offers players a thrilling experience with various armor sets to choose from. Among them, the Realmwalker set stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking agility and dodging abilities.

However, Remnant 2 players have reported an issue where the Realmwalker armor set linked to the ‘Explorer’ archetype is missing. The Realmwalker set is highly coveted by players due to its benefits for agile and evasive playstyles.

To obtain this armor, players must first finish the main campaign and defeat the final boss. As a reward for their triumph, players receive the Golden Compass item. They then need to head back to Wallace in Ward 13 to craft the Engram, which ultimately unlocks the Explorer Archetype.

Upon unlocking the Explorer Archetype, players usually expect to find the Realmwalker set and other related armors available for purchase from Whispers, the armor vendor in the game. However, players have expressed their disappointment and frustration as the armor sets seem to be missing from the shop entirely. This bug has led to players being unable to access the gear they worked so hard to obtain.

Fortunately, a Remnant 2 developer acknowledged the issue and stated that a fix will be included in the next patch. In the meantime, players can try a potential workaround. Some players have reported success by rerolling the campaign and following specific steps, such as not killing the final boss or starting interactions with certain characters.

Xbox users have also discovered another workaround by not skipping the credits scene, which seems to work for the host of the lobby.

Updates have been provided on potential workarounds, with additional solutions similar to previous suggestions. Players are encouraged to share any other workarounds they discover.

It is important to note that these workarounds are not official fixes and may not work for all players. The official patch is expected to resolve the issue and allow players to access the Realmwalker armor set as intended.

