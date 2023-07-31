CityLife

Remnant 2 Hits Nearly 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Remnant 2, developed by Gunfire Games, has achieved an impressive milestone on the Steam platform. According to SteamDB, the game has reached a peak of almost 100,000 concurrent players, making it Gunfire Games’ most populated game to date.

Released on July 25 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, Remnant 2 has quickly gained popularity. It has become the second best-selling game on Steam, outselling titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Apex Legends, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The success of Remnant 2 can be attributed to its challenging gameplay and improved features compared to its predecessor, Remnant: Fires from the Ashes. While the original game reached an all-time high peak of 50,000 players, Remnant 2 has already doubled that number.

However, the game is not without its flaws. Many players have reported performance and optimization issues that affect even high-end PCs. The developers have acknowledged these problems and are working on patches to address them.

Despite its issues, Remnant 2 has garnered positive reviews and has dominated the Steam and Epic Games’ best-sellers lists. It has managed to surpass established AAA titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

With future updates and improvements, Remnant 2 is expected to maintain its popularity and attract even more players. It offers an enjoyable gaming experience, both in single-player mode and with friends.

In conclusion, Remnant 2’s achievement of nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam is a testament to its success and growing player base. Gunfire Games has created a game that appeals to both fans of the series and newcomers alike.

