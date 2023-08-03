Remnant 2 Introduces Secret Archetype for Players to Unlock

Remnant 2 has been receiving positive reviews and selling well since its release. In addition to this success, developer Gunfire Games has hidden a secret class within the game called the Archon, which has recently been discovered by dataminers.

Unlocking the Archon class is no easy feat. Players must follow a complex series of steps, including activating skills on specific Archetypes at certain levels and equipping specific gear. These requirements make it unlikely for anyone to stumble upon the class accidentally, as Gunfire Games created it specifically for dedicated dataminers to uncover.

Principal designer Ben Cureton of Remnant 2 hinted at the existence of the Archon class on Twitter, challenging players to “penetrate the code itself” in order to unlock it. The developer embraced dataminers and designed the Archon as a secret that could be shared with the community once discovered.

The recent discovery of the Archon class was made by a datamining newcomer named Oliver Nikolic. With the steps now public, all players have the opportunity to uncover and unlock this elusive class.

To obtain the Archon archetype, players must use the Invader archetype at level 5 or above with the Wormhole skill activated, as well as the Explorer archetype at level 10 or above with Fortune Hunter activated. Additionally, specific weapons, armor, amulets, relics, and rings need to be equipped.

Once these preparations are complete, players must locate the corrupted door in the Labyrinth and open it using the Biome Portal Key. Beyond the door lies the mysterious Backrooms, where players must search for the Strange Box and then deliver it to Wallace at the Ward 13 docks. Finally, the powerful Archon archetype will be unlocked.

Remnant 2 continues to impress players, and Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake praised the game as an “ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful – and deadly – surprises.” The addition of the Archon archetype adds even more excitement for players seeking new adventures in the game.