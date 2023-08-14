CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Understanding Enemy Level Scaling in Remnant 2 Co-op Mode

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Remnant 2 offers a co-op mode where you can play with your friends, and the enemy level scaling system adjusts accordingly. This guide will explain how the scaling works in co-op.

In solo play, Remnant 2 considers the weighted average of your weapon and archetype levels. Simply switching to weaker versions of your weapons and then switching back will not affect the scaling.

However, co-op mode functions differently. The enemy level scaling in Remnant 2 multiplayer is based on the power level of the host player. Up to three players can join a co-op session, but the scaling revolves around the host’s power level.

Here’s how it works: If the host has a power level of 10 and a friend with a power level of 2 joins the party, the enemy levels will be scaled to 5. This is because the maximum scaling cap during co-op is +3, regardless of the host’s actual power level.

This scaling mechanism ensures that the gameplay is neither too easy for your friends nor too challenging for you. It aims to create a balanced and enjoyable co-op experience for everyone in the party.

It’s important to note that enemy levels will never exceed a +10 power level in any circumstances.

