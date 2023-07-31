CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Remnant 2: Unlocking the Hidden Archon Class

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Remnant 2, the sequel to the co-op shooter game Remnant: From the Ashes, has been full of surprises. One of the biggest surprises is the discovery of an entirely new class, called the Archon. The developers, Gunfire Games, intentionally hid this class behind a complex unlock process that required datamining to solve.

Principal designer Ben Cureton revealed the existence of the Archon in a tweet, teasing that “one must penetrate the code itself” to unlock it. Cureton also acknowledged that datamining was inevitable, so they embraced it and created the Archon as a reward for those with the ability to uncover hidden information.

The process to unlock the Archon involves equipping specific equipment and meeting certain character specifications. Forbes provides a detailed explanation of the steps, which include having the Invader archetype at level five with the Worm Hole skill activated and the Explorer archetype at level 10 with the Fortune Hunter skill activated. Additionally, players need to equip a specific set of gear, such as Leto’s Amulet, Realmwalker armor, and various rings and weapons.

Once the requirements are met, players can open the corrupted door in the Labyrinth, find the Strange Box Engram in the Backrooms, and unlock the Archon class. This hidden class adds an exciting element for hardcore players who enjoy delving into the game’s secrets.

Overall, the introduction of the Archon class showcases Gunfire Games’ commitment to providing surprises and rewarding dedicated players. It remains to be seen if there are more secrets to discover in Remnant 2.

