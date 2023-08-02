Remnant II: A Shooter Filled with Hidden Secrets

Remnant II, a new Souls-like shooter developed by Gunfire Games, has become incredibly popular among players thanks to its tight combat and Souls-like gameplay. While there have been some performance issues since its release earlier this month, an upcoming patch is expected to address these problems. The game is praised for its secrets and hidden content, with the developers claiming that there are “secrets within secrets within secrets” that players have yet to discover.

One particularly intriguing secret is the hidden player class known as the Archon. Unlocking this class requires fulfilling a series of specific requirements that would be nearly impossible to stumble upon naturally. In fact, the developers anticipated that players would turn to dataminers to uncover this hidden class. As the principal designer, Ben Cureton, explained on Twitter, they embraced the concept of datamining and designed the Archon class to be shared with the community once it was discovered by dataminers.

To unlock the Archon class, dataminers have revealed the following steps:

– Level the Invader Archetype to 5 with the Worm Hole skill activated.

– Level the Explorer Archetype to 10 with the Fortune Hunter skill activated.

– Equip Leto’s Amulet.

– Equip Amber Moonstone ring.

– Equip Anastasija’s Inspiration ring.

– Equip Zania’s Malice ring.

– Equip the Black Cat Band ring.

– Wear the Realmwalker armour.

– Equip Ford’s Scattergun primary.

– Equip the Cube Gun secondary.

– Equip the Labyrinth Staff melee weapon.

– Equip the Void Heart relic.

Once all these requirements are fulfilled, players can head to the corrupted door in the Labyrinth, where they will discover a Strange Box engram in the Backrooms. This engram grants access to the hidden Archon class.

Gunfire Games’ decision to embrace dataminers and reward them by allowing the sharing of hidden knowledge with the community adds an extra layer of excitement to the game. By involving players in the discovery of secrets, it creates a sense of community and inclusivity. It’s a positive approach that recognizes the reality of datamining in the modern gaming landscape and uses it to further engage players.

In conclusion, Remnant II is a game filled with secrets and hidden content, and the hidden Archon class is just one example. By encouraging dataminers and involving the community in the discovery process, Gunfire Games has created a rewarding experience for all players.