Remnant 2 August 15 Update Patch

The August 15 update for Remnant 2 has been released, bringing several bug fixes and changes to the game. The recent updates have mainly focused on improving the game’s stability through bug fixes. However, this patch also includes some balance changes. Here are the key notes for the Remnant 2 August 15 update:

PlayStation 5 Changes:

– Ongoing optimizations to improve overall performance.

– Fixed multiple reported crash bugs.

Achievements & Difficulty Rewards:

– Retroactively fixed several trophies that were not tracked correctly.

– Retroactively fixed difficulty-based rewards whenever possible.

– To unlock difficulty rewards and trophies, players must interact with the World Stone.

Quality of Life Changes:

– All unlocked Archetypes have been added to Wallace’s inventory. Players who have unlocked any Secret Archetype can now purchase them for all future characters.

– Revivalist Trait requirement has been reduced, and Very Good Boy has been included.

– Nimue, Bedel (Old Vaunnt), N’Erud Vending Machine, and Blood Altar now properly keep their items in stock.

– The Damage Reduction calculation in Advanced Stats has been fixed.

– Multiplayer scaling per player has been reduced by an additional 5%. In 3 player COOP, all players will now take 10% less damage.

– The chance of Cass spawning her special rewards has been increased.

– The invulnerability time on standard Revive has been increased by 0.7 seconds.

– Experience gained is now shared across any distance in multiplayer and to dead teammates.

Balance Changes:

– Various enemy affixes have been adjusted, including Vicious, Spiteful, Thick Skin, Hearty, and Bulwark Damage Reduction.

– Various armor types have been adjusted to give them unique benefits applicable to all difficulties.

– Changes have been made to Archetypes, gear/items, and enemy behaviors.

Bug Fixes:

Several issues related to progression, rewards, Archetypes, gear/items, and enemies have been addressed and fixed.

These are the main highlights of the Remnant 2 August 15 update patch. The game continues to receive updates aimed at improving performance, fixing bugs, and balancing gameplay for a better player experience.