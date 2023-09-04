Today is the Last Day to Extend your PS Plus Membership Before Price Increase

Today is the last chance for PlayStation Plus subscribers to extend their membership at the current price point before Sony’s controversial price increase takes effect. The price of 12-month subscriptions is set to increase by as much as £20 / $40 tomorrow. This means that today is the final opportunity to stack your subscription and cover the years ahead at the current, lower price.

While it has never been explicitly stated whether there is a limit on how many years you can extend your PS Plus membership, some users have managed to extend theirs into the year 2028 and even beyond. By doing this, they are able to save a significant amount of money in the long run, especially if they believe that the top tier PS Plus Premium will continue to improve.

For those who are not interested in the premium tier, the PS Plus Extra tier still offers great value for money. However, according to a recent poll, 35% of respondents said they would be letting their subscription lapse after the price increase, and another 22% said they would be downgrading to a lower tier.

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, it’s important to weigh the benefits against the price increase and make a decision that is right for you. Will you be sticking with your current subscription or will you take advantage of the last chance to extend your membership at the current price? Let us know in the comments below.

– PS Plus: PlayStation Plus is a subscription service for the PlayStation gaming console that offers free monthly games, access to online multiplayer, and exclusive discounts and features.

– Tier: In the context of PlayStation Plus, tier refers to the different membership levels available, such as Essential, Extra, and Premium.

