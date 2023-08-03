Xbox Series S Development and Challenges Faced by Game Studios

The development of Xbox Series S has been garnering significant attention, particularly in relation to the delay of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S. The team at Larian Studios has been working hard to address the challenges posed by the Xbox Series S. Thomas Puha, the Communications Director at Remedy and a member of the Alan Wake 2 development team, has shared insights into the complexities of console development.

Puha acknowledges that the convoluted launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not surprising, emphasizing that releasing games in today’s landscape is more complicated than ever. He emphasizes that games come together in the final weeks, and it is only at that stage that developers truly discover what they will be shipping.

Addressing the challenges specifically faced by Larian Studios with Xbox Series S, Puha sympathizes with their difficulties. He notes that it is not as simple as optimizing the game towards the end. Instead, developers need to consider the technical limitations of the console from the outset of development. He further adds that it is challenging to contemplate these limitations at the beginning of the game-making process when unlimited possibilities seem attainable.

The Xbox Series S’s technical limitations have proved to be a hurdle for the Baldur’s Gate 3 team, particularly regarding split-screen co-op functionality. It remains unclear if Remedy is encountering similar issues with the console. However, these challenges seem to be impacting the development of Alan Wake 2 to some extent.

Despite these challenges, the performance of Xbox Series S thus far has been commendable. This achievement can be attributed to the dedicated work of the development teams. As launch day approaches, gamers are hopeful that both Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 will excel on Xbox Series X and S.

