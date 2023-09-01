CityLife

New Power Harrow and Drill Combo Reduces Fuel Consumption by 20%

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
Kverneland, a leading agricultural machinery manufacturer, has unveiled a new power harrow and drill combo that has the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%. The innovative equipment, called the f-drill CB F, was showcased alongside Kverneland’s new power harrow Rotago F and front hopper f-drill models at the company’s annual press event held in Germany.

The f-drill CB F and Rotago F combination allows for precise placement of seeds and fertilizers, reducing the impact on the land and the environment. With all adjustments accessible from the cab, the machinery is being hailed as “the perfect machine for the lazy guy.”

Designed specifically for the UK and Irish markets, the new system features split hoppers that enable the simultaneous sowing of different seeds or seed and fertilizer combinations. For example, farmers can sow wheat or oilseed rape along with beans. The foldable power harrow is ideal for medium to heavy grounds, especially in wet conditions.

Fuel consumption has been a concern with power harrows, but the new system offers a solution. By optimizing the working depth and levelling bar adjustment, farmers can save up to 20% of fuel consumption compared to aggressive settings. The new power harrow allows for easy adjustment from the cab, making it convenient for operators.

The f-drill CB F is available in working widths ranging from 4 to 6m and offers double entry coulters that can be adjusted for various sowing distances. Each coulter can be individually set to different depths, which is beneficial when sowing different products in one pass. Kverneland Ireland expects to release the first units of the machinery in summer 2024, in time for winter seeding.

Overall, the new power harrow and drill combo from Kverneland provides farmers with an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution for seed and fertilizer placement. By reducing fuel consumption and allowing for precision adjustments, the machinery offers improved productivity and cost savings for farmers in the UK and Ireland.

