Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition Continues to Bridge the Digital Divide

Cody Dorsey, the executive director of the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition (BDEC), is dedicated to bridging the digital divide in Baltimore. With experience in advocacy, problem-solving, policy analysis, and relationship-building, Dorsey has successfully expanded the coalition from 50 to over 100 diverse organizations citywide.

The main concerns for Dorsey and the BDEC are improving device access, enhancing internet connectivity, and driving advocacy efforts. In a city where 40% of households lack broadband internet access and one out of every three households doesn’t possess a desktop or laptop computer, closing the digital divide is crucial.

One notable achievement of the BDEC is the establishment of the city’s inaugural tech support help desk. This desk, operated by interns trained in digital skills, provided support and assistance to the Baltimore community in collaboration with Dell and the Pratt Library. The BDEC also facilitated the distribution of 1,000 Chromebook devices donated by Dell to students in libraries, barbershops, boxing gyms, and salons.

Although the help desk has been closed, Dorsey highlights the availability of dedicated helplines from other organizations such as NPower and TechExtension at the University of Maryland Extension. These resources serve as lifelines for individuals seeking technical support and provide an affordable human touch through phone support.

In an interview, Dorsey discussed the BDEC’s recent achievements and initiatives. This includes hosting the Federal Communications Commission’s Task Force and spearheading Baltimore’s pioneering Digital Equity Day. The BDEC aims to be a key resource for decision-makers, especially in the post-pandemic era with the influx of federal funding.

Other initiatives by the BDEC focus on enhancing digital skills literacy and addressing concerns around AI. Dorsey recognizes the importance of addressing digital literacy gaps and studying the evolving uses of AI, including cybersecurity.

The extension of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) benefit is crucial to the BDEC. This program provides $30 per month, supplemented by $15 from Maryland, for eligible recipients. The BDEC is rallying Congress for its extension, as it fosters economic opportunity, global resource access, and addresses internet access as a civil rights issue.

Going forward, Dorsey emphasizes the need for public engagement, safety, and participation from everyone. Spreading awareness about programs like the ACP through word-of-mouth and initiatives like the Bmore Connected campaign plays a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide.

