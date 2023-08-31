The Best Practice Methods for Freezing and Thawing Blood

The ability to freeze blood and its components is crucial for preserving them for a long time. However, the process of freezing and thawing blood can cause damage to its components, leading to reduced integrity and unreliable biochemical measurements. This article provides the best practice methods for minimizing the damage caused to blood products during freezing and thawing.

Whole blood, which consists of white blood cells, red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, is usually broken down into its constituent parts using a centrifuge. Each component plays a specific role in the body and is used to treat specific conditions in patients. Freezing blood products can help ensure a steady supply of life-saving transfusions, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Freezing and thawing are important operations in plasma fractionation, where plasma is frozen to produce concentrated solutions of individual plasma components for patient transfusion. Blood samples are also taken for diagnostic measurements and research purposes. Frozen blood samples can be stored for later retrospective studies and analysis.

When blood products are frozen and thawed, the integrity of their components can be compromised. Rapid freezing can result in the formation of ice crystals that damage cell membranes, causing cell lysis. Slow cooling to prevent ice crystal formation can lead to an osmotic imbalance and cell rupture. Chemical changes can occur in the metabolites, proteins, DNA, and biomarkers present in the plasma and serum due to freezing and thawing, affecting their clinical efficacy and research validity.

To minimize freeze/thaw damage, best practices should be followed. Blood components should be isolated and frozen as soon as possible. Different tubes can be used to increase isolation speed and stability. Cryoprotectants can be added to prevent ice crystal formation and minimize osmotic effects. Repeated freezing and thawing cycles should be avoided, and blood samples should be separated into aliquots before freezing. Temperature should be continuously monitored during storage to prevent partial thawing.

Using cryoprecipitate baths, blood products can be safely thawed, reducing damage during the process. PolyScience’s cryoprecipitate bath offers temperature stability and the ability to process multiple units of blood at once.

In conclusion, by following best practices and using appropriate equipment, the damage caused by freezing and thawing blood can be minimized. This ensures that patients receive the best transfusion products and enables reliable biochemical measurements in the life sciences.

