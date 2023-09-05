Xiaomi to Launch Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43-inch Model in India

Xiaomi has announced its plans to expand its smart TV lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43-inch model on September 15. This new addition follows the successful launch of the first Redmi Smart Fire TV earlier this year. The 43-inch model will come with an elegant design and minimal bezels, providing a seamless viewing experience.

One of the key features of the Redmi Smart Fire TV is its compatibility with Amazon Fire OS and comes with an Alexa voice-enabled remote. This enables users to effortlessly switch channels, search for content, launch apps, and even control their smart home devices, all with the power of their voice.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43-inch model will be available for purchase online on Amazon.in and mi.com. Xiaomi aims to redefine the way users experience entertainment by offering a stunning 4K display and a wide range of connectivity options.

In addition to the smart TV, Xiaomi has also introduced a new lifestyle product in India – the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer. This innovative trimmer features a rotary dial that allows users to trim, shave, and style their hair with ease. It also includes an electric shaver for added convenience.

The Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer is priced at Rs 1,499 and will be available for purchase online on mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon, as well as offline at Mi Home stores. Customers can enjoy the flexibility and user-friendly design of the trimmer, backed by a one-year warranty.

With the launch of these new products, Xiaomi continues to expand its portfolio in India, catering to the growing demand for smart home devices and lifestyle products.

Definitions:

– Amazon Fire OS: A proprietary operating system developed by Amazon for their Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

– Alexa: A virtual assistant developed by Amazon that is capable of voice interaction and can perform various tasks such as playing music, setting alarms, and controlling smart home devices.

Sources:

– Xiaomi (announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter)