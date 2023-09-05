Android Introduces New Features, Redesigns Assistant At a Glance Widget

Android is releasing its latest batch of features, including a revamped version of the Assistant At a Glance widget. The current widget, which is available on all Android devices, had not been updated when the Pixel Launcher version was updated with Android 12. However, Android is now introducing a Material You redesign for this widget, which prominently displays weather information in an M3 shape on the right, while text appears on the left. The new design supports two lines of text and offers additional options through a three-dot overflow menu. This redesign of the At a Glance widget is now being rolled out to all Android devices running version 9 or later.

In addition to the widget redesign, Google is introducing new app features. One notable feature is the ability to ask questions, either by voice or typing, about images using Lookout. Lookout is a feature that utilizes a visual language model to describe images that do not have alt text. With this update, Lookout now supports 11 new languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, bringing the total number of supported languages to 34.

Another new feature introduced by Google is the ability to import or upload passes with QR codes or barcodes using Google Wallet. This feature allows users to store and access various types of passes, such as library cards, gym passes, parking passes, and tickets.

Additionally, users can now incorporate their sleep data from Google Fit or Fitbit into their Google Assistant “Good morning” routine. This allows users to track their sleep time and hours and receive personalized information and reminders in their morning routine.

Furthermore, Android Auto apps from popular video conferencing platforms Zoom and Webex are now available, allowing users to join conference calls through Android Auto and browse their meeting schedules. Users can manage active calls and mute their microphones directly through the Android Auto interface.

In conclusion, Android’s latest update brings a range of new features, including a redesigned At a Glance widget, enhanced image description capabilities through Lookout, the ability to import passes with QR codes or barcodes using Google Wallet, and improved integration of sleep data into the Google Assistant “Good morning” routine. The addition of Android Auto apps from Zoom and Webex also allows for better conference call management while on the go. These updates provide users with enhanced functionality and convenience across various aspects of their Android experience.

